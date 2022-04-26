Thirteen Eindhoven residents receive royal decoration in Muziekgebouw

In the Muziekgebouw, twelve chosen Eindhoven residents received a royal decoration from mayor John Jorritsma. Another resident got his lintje (ribbon) pinned on at the Ministry of Defense in The Hague.

During the ceremony in the Muziekgebouw, all recipients were briefly introduced. There was plenty of appreciation for the new ribbon bearers. Seven persons are now Members of the Order of Orange-Nassau, three persons are Knights of the Order of Orange-Nassau, two lucky ones received Members of the Order of Orange-Nassau with the swords and one person became Knight of the Order of the Dutch Lion, ‘Nederlandse Leeuw’.

The thirteen new ribbon bearers from Eindhoven

Eva González Pérez gained national fame when she brought the benefits affair to light. For years she has been a great support to people who got stuck in the Dutch benefits system without their fault. She was appointed knight in the Order of Orange-Nassau.

Andre van Gorp has been active since 2003 as a volunteer for a vulnerable group of clients of SWZ Zonhove, an institution for people with severe multiple disabilities in Son en Breugel. He was awarded member of the Order of Orange-Nassau.

Willem Heerings has played a key role in the liberation commemorations in Eindhoven and Nuenen for years. The fact that Nuenen still celebrates the liberation today is partly due to Heerings. He is now a member of the Order of Orange-Nassau.

Henri van Hout has been Dean of the Sint Catharinagilde in Strijp since 1990. He is committed to many activities. He became a member in the Order of Orange-Nassau.

Dolf Hulshoff has been active as a volunteer since the late eighties. He has made an enormous effort to create a better living environment for local residents and to create connections in Vaartbroek, Heesterakker and Bokt by organizing joint activities. He has been appointed member of the Order of Orange-Nassau.

Ans Hulshoff is a very committed volunteer who has been active for decades. She has been a volunteer with numerous social organizations since the 1970s. She also received a lintje.

Leo Joosse is an example of natural leadership. He has shown his added value in several places within the Air Force Command. He has been honoured as a member of the Order of Orange-Nassau with the swords.

Tiny Korsten has been involved as a board member since the foundation of the Burghplan Residents’ Organization in Stratum in 1992, mostly as treasurer. She is also involved in the organization of all activities in the district. She is now a member of the Order of Orange-Nassau.

Frans Prinsen is a binding factor within Strijp in Eindhoven. For years he has volunteered for various organizations and activities. He also received a ribbon.

Dick Schoot is one of the figureheads of endoscopic-gynecological surgery in the Netherlands and has set up a working group for this purpose. His performance is much more extensive than would be expected of a general gynaecologist. He was the only one to take home the Knight in the Order of the Dutch Lion ribbon.

Jopie Verdonk is a volunteer has been involved in the South-East Brabant department of ‘Hoormij NVVS’, the national patient organization for people with a hearing disorder. She is now a Knight in the Order of Orange-Nassau.

Frans van Vugt became a member of the Dutch association for Social Psychiatric Nurses in 1979. He has been active on a voluntary basis to promote the profession. He received the ribbon for Knight in the Order of Orange-Nassau.

Eric Nettekoven received his award at the Ministry of Defence in The Hague. He is co-founder of the Veterans Brabant-Zuidoost Foundation. The foundation was established in 2006; since then he has been a board member. He was decorated as a Member of the Order of Orange-Nassau with the swords.

Source: Studio040

Translated by: Yawar Abbas