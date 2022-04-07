Stedelijk College plants Anne Frank tree

The Stedelijk College in Woensel recently became a UNESCO school. This was sealed on Wednesday with the planting of a genuine Anne Frank Tree.

The Anne Frank tree symbolises the world citizenship that the school promotes. Students Gazal and Sean are impressed by the story of Anne Frank. “I did a presentation on her at primary school. I know that she is an important person in the history of the Netherlands,” said Sean.

Principal Arjen Dealmans is proud. “At this school, there are children of diverse nationalities. Here they get to know each other and that differences between people are no big deal.” The school also has a First Aid for Speakers of Other Languages (EOA). “The students meet each other within the school, so in this way they also get to know children from other countries.” Through various projects, the children learn about culture, society, and sustainability.

A cutting of the real Anne Frank tree

The chestnut tree that was planted on Wednesday is a sapling of the tree that stood near the Anne Frank House in Amsterdam. In 2010 this tree was blown over, but through cuttings that were planted all over NL, it still lives on.

Source: Studio040

Translated by: Simge Taşdemir