Wintry showers only a warm-up for later

The sleet that fell in Brabant on Thursday morning is nothing compared to the snow that is expected later Thursday and Friday. The Dutch meteorological institute (KNMI) has announced code yellow for the province from Thursday evening.

For the time being, the snow showers, which fall together with the rain, do not cause much inconvenience in the province. In the west and north of the country it is colder and the nuisance is greater. Nevertheless, Brabant will get its ‘turn’ later on Thursday.

The cold from the north will move south in the evening. This not only increases the chance of snow tonight but there is also a real chance that the snow will remain on Friday morning.

Code yellow

Because of these wintry showers, slippery conditions are also expected in the province. The KNMI has announced code yellow for the province from ten o’clock in the evening. Code yellow will apply until Friday afternoon at midday.

Source: Omroep Brabant

Translated by: Shanthi Ramani