Renovation of the Ardèchelaan shopping centre

To better manage the crowds at the Biarritzplein shopping square, the shopping centre on the Ardèchelaan will be renovated.

The number of visitors and traffic around the Biarritzplein has been continuously increasing. This is seen to influence the quality of life around this neighbourhood.

The CDA had suggested a complete redesign of the space. However, there are no funds available for this. Nonetheless, a municipal executive did confirm small adjustments to the public space around the Biarritzplein could be made to improve the quality of life of the residents. This shall be looked into together with the locals.

The existing shops on the Ardèchelaan will be redeveloped, with an extra supermarket and new housing.

Source: Studio040

Translator: Seetha