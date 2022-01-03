Huge fireworks explosion blows group of boys over, video goes viral

A video of a huge firework explosion in Veldhoven has set tongues wagging and is going viral on social media.

The video shows how a group of young people ignite a heavy firework in a bicycle tunnel in the Oeienbos in Veldhoven. A gigantic bang is heard. This is followed by a lot of fire and an immense cloud of dust, caused by an air pressure wave.

Air pressure in 3, 2, 1. That’s the announcement under the Dumpert video that has been viewed more than 400,000 times. It seemed like a good idea to a couple of young people on New Year’s Eve to set off fireworks in a bicycle tunnel under the N69 near Veldhoven. It is a miracle that no one is known to have been injured, says a local resident.

Loads of dust

The boys are a few tens of metres from the tunnel but are hit by a load of dust and leaves. The blast is so great that the black cap of one of the boys flies off his head.

“Think that after this, only nuclear bombs will be left,” someone responds. “Which fireworks give such a bizarre bang?”, is the pressing question that someone then asks. It may be a shell, someone else reacts.

Source: Omroep Brabant

Translated by: Shanthi Ramani