Light festival GLOW will be a brisk walk this year

The light festival GLOW will be held from November 6 to 13 at four different locations in Eindhoven: in the center, Strijp-S and T, the former Campina site, and at TU/e. In the edition “Moved by Light” the organization wants to stimulate the public to explore other parts of the city.

Walking Route

The walking route attracts about 750,00 people per year. Last year, it did not take place because of the corona crisis. The organizers wanted to still have a bit of GLOW and give people a bit of cheer. During the edition ‘Connecting the Dots’ red balloons floated above locations in the city through which blue spotlights shone.

Health

This year the walking route is going to be long. The distance from the former Campina complex to Strijp-S is already 5000 steps. The organization calls this a ‘very healthy side effect’.

The organization is considering the health of the visitors. There are almost no corona measures in November, yet they are trying to limit the crowds. Due to the scattered locations, the crowds shall stay dispersed.

There are also fewer indoor activities this year. Only the Heuvel, DomusDela, and the Campina dairy hall will be open to visitors.

Collaboration

There is a lot of collaboration this year. For example, students of the TU/e are working together with other schools, local companies to create exhibitions. International artists are working together with store owners, city marketers, and café owners.

There are also activities outside Eindhoven. In Nuenen, there will be an ode to Van Gogh. They will display the painting The Sunflowers during the festival. It will be a work of light art next to the Van Gogh Monument windmill De Roosdonck.

Source: omroepbrabant.nl

Translation: Chaitali Sengupta. She also gives online INBURGERING classes.