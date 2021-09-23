GroenLinks concerned about the expansion of Eindhoven airport

GroenLinks is concerned about the developments around Eindhoven Airport. According to the group, ‘the news about growth and unsustainable development of Eindhoven Airport concerns us’.

Expansion of airport terminal

The group is surprised by a report published in the ED online journal. The report states that the terminal of the airport will increase by 30 percent. The party doubts whether the airport is now going in the right direction. They wanted to make sure that the airport is following the agreements that were made between them and the local residents. These agreements ensure sustainable development around the region.

Concerns over expansion

The municipality of Eindhoven is one of the shareholders of Eindhoven Airport. Therefore, they have a direct say in the goings-on of the airport. GroenLinks, therefore, wants to know what the council thinks about the expansion of the terminal in relation to Pieter van Geel’s advice.

The group also wants to know whether the shareholders have voted on the expansion of the terminal, and how the municipality of Eindhoven has voted in that case. In addition, GroenLinks wants to know whether the City Council will have a vote on whether or not to expand the airport.

Sustainable use of funds

Finally, GroenLinks wonders whether, if no growth is expected, the expansion of the terminal will be necessary. Otherwise, the money could probably have been better spent on the shareholders, so that investments could have been made in sustainable public transport.

Source: Studio040

Translated by: Anitha Sevugan