The nineteenth edition of Park Hilaria was successful, according to the event organiser. Both kids and adults in Eindhoven were happy to have the fair back this year. The fair was suspended last year due to the Corona measures.

Despite the corona measures, Park Hilaria could only just go on this year. However, certain measures had to be taken to ensure safety. For instance, the setup of the fairground in Eindhoven was wider than usual, so that everyone could keep one and a half metres distance.

Furthermore, Park Hilaria could count on the normal number of visitors. About 450,000 people visited the event in ten days. The organiser, Eindhoven247, says that it is satisfied with the course of the event.

“Under exceptional circumstances, we managed to realise that unique Park Hilaria experience. Special thanks to all visitors, operators, volunteers, crew, first aid, and security. By taking each other and the rules into account, we made this a success together”, says Mariola Scheepstra on behalf of the organisation.

Next year’s fair will be the twentieth edition. It is expected to be held from 5 to 14 August.

Source: studio040.nl

Translated by: Anitha Sevugan