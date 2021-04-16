<) Podcast on King’s visit to the High Tech Region

The King’s Day celebration will take place on Tuesday 27 April 2021. Of course, the event will be different than in previous years because of COVID-19.

King Willem-Alexander, Queen Maxima, and their daughters will visit the High Tech Campus in Eindhoven. In this podcast you can find out more:

https://anchor.fm/podcasts-4-brainport/embed/episodes/King-Willem-Alexander-visiting-the-HighTech-region-in-a-1966-DAF-open-beach-car-on-a-day-full-of-innovation-eut1ep

Thank you Radio4Brainport for making this podcast and sharing it with Eindhoven News.