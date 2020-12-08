St. Peter’s Church decor for international nativity scenes

Dozens of nativity scenes, from all over the world- you can find them in the Sint-Petruskerk in Eindhoven.

“The first edition last year was such a success that we did it again,” says pastor Johan Goris. “There are nativity scenes from all the continents. They come from a lady, a former parishioner of mine, who left them at the Waalres Museum. We have the permission to borrow a large part of the collection from this museum.” The lady collected various nativity scenes for years. “It’s not identifiable in some cases, but for some you can at once see that it’s from Russia or Indonesia.”

The exhibition is free of cost. It is displayed in the church every Saturday afternoon between 13.30 and 16.00 until 2 January. For those who wish to see more nativity scenes, you can visit the Waalres Museum, where the rest of the collection is on display.

Source: www.studio040.nl

Translation: Chaitali Sengupta