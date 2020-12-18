Flights from Eindhoven Airport reduced by half in 2020

Eindhoven Airport has seen a 50% decrease in flights this year compared to 2019, due to coronavirus restrictions.

“The charters have hardly flown this year”, an airport spokesman said, adding that airlines Corendon and TUI had no flights out of Eindhoven all year.

“There are hardly any holiday flights still flying from Eindhoven Airport. Those that do still fly are mainly normal scheduled services and flights to and from eastern Europe”, said the spokesman.

Last week, Minister van Nieuwenhuizen of Infrastructure responded to crowding at Schiphol Airport. Despite the restrictions, the airport expects to be very busy with holidaymakers. In a letter to the House, the minister wrote that she wants to come up with additional measures to discourage unnecessary travel.

Source: Studio040