Dierenrijk awaits arrival of baby elephant

Staff at Dierenrijk, a zoo in Mierlo, eagerly await the arrival of a new baby elephant.

Elephant Htoo Yin Aye is heavily pregnant. Elephants are usually pregnant for between 18 and 22 months, and Htoo Yin Aye is already around 22 months pregnant.

A vet conducted an ultrasound scan of Htoo Yin Aye’s calf this week, with the assistance of four Dierenrijk employees. The vet says that both mother and baby are healthy.

Video credit: Dierenrijk

According to the vet, the birth could happen at any moment now. However, she also said that it could take up to a month before the calf arrives.

Source: Studio040

Translation: Rachael Vickerman