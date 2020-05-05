Cabinet to offer more perspective on anti-corona measures

The government wants to offer more “perspective” in the fight against the coronavirus to the people. It wants to focus more on ‘what can be done’ than ‘what can’t be done’.

The Cabinet still wants people to stay at home and work from home as much as possible, but there’s a shift in approach. The emphasis is more on ‘stay at home if you have complaints’. The government wants a press conference to be held on Wednesday, according to the sources.

In the recent weeks, there has been a growing criticism against the corona measures. There’s been complaints about it’s lacking in perspective. Last Friday, Prime Minister Rutte said, it’s too early to anticipate. But yesterday, during an extra meeting at the Catshuis, it was decided to shift the focus.

Can the hairdressers resume?

The Cabinet is also considering reopening contact professions such as hairdressers and beauticians in the near future. In addition, the cabinet is carefully considering whether terraces and beach tents can be reopened after that. But allowing large events and crowded pubs are completely out of question.

An important condition for relaxing the measures, is that sufficient testing can be done for the corona virus. The Outbreak Management Team, which advises the cabinet, expects that almost 30,000 tests will then have to be carried out daily. The Cabinet wants to meet that target.

On Wednesday, the Cabinet will discuss the measures to be taken and make the necessary decisions.

Source: nos.nl

Translation: Chaitali Sengupta, who gives ONLINE Inburgering classes.