Printer Vrijdag and Designhuis to become municipal monuments

Two buildings in Eindhoven are set to become local monuments, the city council announced on Wednesday.

The buildings housing Drukkerij Vrijdag, a commercial printer on Limburglaan, and former district court Designhuis on Stadhuisplein were built during the reconstruction of Eindhoven shortly after World War II.

Drukkerij Vrijdag first opened on Limburglaan in the early 1950s, nearby the then newly-built ring road. The building’s entrance features facade artwork called “Drukkerswereld” (printers’ world) by Hugo Brouwer, a Dutch painter and sculptor whose other works can be seen around Eindhoven and Nuenen.

Today, the printer is known as Vrijdag Premium Printing, and has been a ‘purveyor to the court’ by royal warrant since its centenary in 2005.

The district court was built in the early 1960s, followed by the neighbouring city hall a few years later. This marked the creation of the city’s administrative centre. After the court’s relocation to a nearby building 20 years ago, the building became what is now the Designhuis.

To preserve their historical significance, both buildings will be designated municipal monuments.