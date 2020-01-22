Luminous stones in honour of holocaust victims

From this (Wednesday evening), the luminous stones piece from designer, Daan Roosgaarde, can also be seen in Eindhoven.

The stones are to honour the Second World War’s Holocaust victims. This year is the 75th year commemoration of that war. The work of art is entitled Levenslicht (Life’s light). It can be seen in more than 150 Municipalities in the country. Five hundred such stones are located in the Karel Vermeerenplantsoen in Eindhoven’s city centre.

Stones, not flowers

The Jewish custom is to place stones, not flowers, to honour their dead. Artist Daan Roosegaarde and his team of designers have used this as an inspiration for Levenslicht. Invisible ultraviolet light lets the stones light up every few seconds. It is like a breath of light.”

It is intended that Levenslicht makes people aware of the consequences that the Holocaust has had in many Dutch municipalities. Daan Roosegaarde says, “It is an honour to be asked to do this project. It is not a traditional static monument; Levenslicht demands social participation.”

In Eindhoven, also called te Lichtstad (City of Light), about a thousand inhabitants were deported to and died in German extermination camps. These included Jews and gypsies. Before the unveiling of the temporary monument on Wednesday evening, a minute’s silence will be held for the victims. They will also be remembered with speeches and poems.

The exhibit can be viewed until 2 February.

Source: Studio040 and Studio Roosegaarde

Translator: Bob and Chaitali Sengupta, who gives Inburgering classes in Meerhoven. Click here for more info.

Editor: Melinda Walraven