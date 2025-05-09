Eindhoven traffic casualties five times higher than expected

The number of road traffic casualties in Eindhoven in 2024 is five times higher than previously thought. This came to light after the municipality, for the first time, used not only police figures but also data from the ambulance service.

That data shows ambulances were called out three times a day in the city last year. “I find it shocking.” These are the words of Robert Strijk, the councillor responsible for mobility and traffic in Eindhoven.

Previously, his predecessors relied solely on police data. But since 1 January 2024, figures from the ambulance service have also been made available, thanks to a collaboration between the Ministry of Infrastructure and Water Management, the province of North Brabant, and VeiligheidNL, the centre for injury prevention.

Stark Contrast

A comparison of data from the emergency services reveals a significant gap. According to the police, 210 people were injured in traffic incidents last year, and five people lost their lives. But the ambulance service recorded 1,099 road traffic casualties in Eindhoven. The actual number is estimated by the municipality to be slightly higher – around 1,200.

The municipality can explain the discrepancy. “The police don’t attend every incident. They may turn back if the ambulance reports there is no safety concern, or if it’s a single-vehicle incident. And if someone is just shaken but not injured, it may not be recorded by the police.”

With the ambulance data, it’s a different story. “Every call-out counts, regardless of severity. Even handing out a plaster is registered as a traffic incident,” says Strijk.

Casualties Often Cyclists

In half of all recorded cases, the situation is more serious. Nearly 600 people were taken to hospital, almost 100 of whom were seriously injured. More than half of all casualties were cyclists. It is unclear whether these involved young people on fatbikes or elderly people on e-bikes – that level of detail is not tracked.

What is clear is that victims are often young, whether cycling, driving or riding scooters. Two-thirds of all accidents involved a collision with another vehicle, usually a car. Single-vehicle accidents are also common, making up 35% of incidents. The worst hotspots in Eindhoven are Boschdijk, followed by Geldropseweg and John F. Kennedylaan.

Plenty of Work Ahead

There’s work to be done for the responsible councillor. The aim is to halve the number of traffic casualties by 2030, compared to 2019. Strijk sees the data as confirmation that the municipality’s efforts are not in vain. In two weeks, the city council will vote on a traffic plan for the city centre and ring road. If approved, around €460 million will be invested.

“These are various measures that will contribute to road safety. We’ll also be investing €90 million over the coming years in cycle paths and cycling infrastructure. Think of grade-separated junctions (a height difference between car and cycle routes). These reduce the risk of collisions between cars and bikes. We’ll also allocate funds to reduce speed limits to 30 km/h and redesign all streets within the ring road. That should be completed within nine years.

Source: Studio040

For Eindhoven News: Chaitali Sengupta.