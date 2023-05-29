Groen Links wants an end to pollution

A floor full of flattened plastic cups, the use of diesel to generate electricity and food waste. It is a thorn in the side of GroenLinks. The Eindhoven party therefore wants the city council to speed up sustainability at these events. So, they want to introduce rules to enforce sustainability during the official matches.

The reason for the council questions is the trial with deposit cups on King’s Day. This was a success, according to councillor Lotte Meerhoff, as it led to visibly less plastic waste on the streets. Therefore, for GroenLinks, now is the time to follow through.

Making events greener

Some 11 parties, including GLOW Eindhoven and Eindhoven = King, already signed an agreement with the municipality to make their events greener. Yet plenty of other partners and hospitality organisations have not signed. GroenLinks wants to know from the municipal executive what is being done to get that group to join the actions to become more sustainable.

Success of deposit cups

The political party also wants to know what is being done to enshrine the objectives from the agreement in event and permit regulations. In addition, councillor Lotte Meerhoff is curious whether the trial with the deposit cups will be continued, and what other actions are being taken to make events in Eindhoven more sustainable.

Source: Studio040.nl

Translated by: Anitha Sevugan