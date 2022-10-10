Sustainable social housing for young couples and first time buyers

Housing corporation Trudo wants to build sustainable social housing on Mainelaan. According to Trudo, the homes are intended for young couples and first time buyers. It will give them a chance to take their first step on the housing market.

Sustainable homes

The idea is that the homes will be built with sustainable materials and be climate-adaptive through green facades and roofs. The climate and seasons are thus taken into account.

Increased biodiversity

“That combination reduces the ambient temperature, cools the homes and increases biodiversity,” according to Jos Goijaerts of Trudo. Green roofs are said to provide better rain retention in addition to insulation. “The sight of green facades also has a positive effect on the mental health of residents and neighbours.”

Mainelaan is the last site of five former school sites to receive residential zoning. Trudo will discuss the plans on Monday 17 October between 18:00 and 20:00 in community centre de Mortel with local residents and interested parties.

Source: Studio040.nl

Translated by: Anitha Sevugan