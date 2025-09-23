Traffic diversion in Son en Breugel

The demolition of the current Dommel Pass Bridge in Son en Breugel is one step closer. The bicycle bridge, which has been in place since 1970, is showing serious concrete rot and will be replaced. Work will begin next Monday.

It’s not just the bridge that’s being renovated. The adjacent cycle path, from Hertenkamp to the intersection near Buitenste Binnen primary school on Doormanlaan, is also being renovated. The existing paving stones will be replaced by asphalt.

Until then, the Dommel Pass Bridge and the cycle path between Koekoeklaan and Doormanlaan will be closed to traffic. Pedestrians and cyclists will be diverted. Waterborne traffic, such as canoeists, will also be taken into consideration. Signs and ropes with warning balls will be installed.

The job typically takes about three months but can last up to four to six months, depending on weather conditions. Source: Studio040 Translated by: Seetha