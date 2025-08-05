Electric car charging trial in Vonderkwartier

A trial will begin in the Vonderkwartier neighbourhood on Friday, August 9th. Residents can experiment with charging electric cars. The project is initiated by the municipality and in collaboration with local residents and the neighbourhood association. The project aims to provide new insights into redesigning parking spaces and encouraging electric driving.

For four weeks, residents of Anna Paulownastraat and Hendrik Casimirstraat will be asked to park their cars in a parking lot at the edge of the neighbourhood. The goal is to experience what it’s like to park further from home and to free up space on the street for things like more greenery or meeting places.

The parking lot will be located at the intersection of Sophia van Wurtemberglaan and Willem de Rijkelaan. Alderman Rik Thijs (GroenLinks) calls the trial a step towards a future-proof neighbourhood. “We are investigating how we can combine charging solutions with a more pleasant living environment”.

The trial stems from an initiative by residents who have been thinking about mobility and sustainability. An external research agency is supervising the experiment. If the results are positive, the approach might also be applied to other neighbourhoods in the city.

Source: Studio040

Translated by: Seetha