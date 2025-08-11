Eindhoven resident on hunger strike for the trees

Giel Boes, founder of the Boes Bos Foundation and resident of Eindhoven, will begin an indefinite hunger strike tomorrow to raise money and awareness for trees. He hopes his campaign will raise funds to plant and protect trees worldwide.

‘We live in a world that is literally burning up,’ says Boes. ‘With this action, I want to show that we need to treat nature with more respect.’ Boes previously remained silent for ten days for the trees and planted trees in honour of actress Carice van Houten and presenter Arjen Lubach, among others, for their commitment to sustainability.

The Boes Bos Foundation aims to raise €25,000 with this campaign for: 5,000 square metres of food forest in the Netherlands, 10,000 trees in the Netherlands and Ethiopia, and 25,000 square metres of tropical rainforest in Costa Rica. Boes: ‘We hope to inspire people not only to contribute a tree, but also to rethink their relationship with nature.’

Source: Studio040

Tranlsated by: Vanya