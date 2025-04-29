Stricter checks on Eindhoven companies

During an inspection, a large number of Eindhoven companies failed to comply with the sustainability measures set by the government. Eighty-five percent of the companies that were inspected had to take additional measures.

Context

In the context of sustainability, companies must take measures to save energy, for example, by insulating well and purchasing energy-saving equipment. To achieve the municipality’s climate ambitions, Eindhoven wants to carry out more checks. Around 1,500 Eindhoven companies must comply with the energy-saving obligation (EBP). Currently, the Omgevingsdienst Zuidoost Brabant only sporadically inspects the companies. There was previously no budget for more checks, but this will happen with the municipality’s new climate plan.

Issue

An additional problem is that the municipality has little information about companies that need to become more sustainable. National legislation ensures that municipalities and environmental services do not have access to companies’ energy consumption data. As a result, Eindhoven does not have a clear picture of which companies are and are not subject to the saving obligation. However, these regulations are changing, meaning Eindhoven will have access to this information later this year.

Facts

Therefore, the number of companies that must comply with the EBP may still change. Large companies In addition, there are other requirements for larger companies—companies with a turnover of at least 50 million euros per year or that employ at least 250 people. These companies must map out their energy consumption in detail every four years.

Checks

The municipality of Eindhoven believes that less than 11 kilotons of CO2 equivalent can be emitted with more checks. This should contribute to achieving the city’s climate ambitions. The city council recently announced the plans for this. CO2 emissions must be reduced by another 80 kilotons per year to achieve these climate goals.

Source: Studio040

Translated by: Seetha