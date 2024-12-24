Máxima MC to modernise locations in Eindhoven and Veldhoven

The locations of Máxima Medical Center in Veldhoven and Eindhoven are being tackled extensively to continue to meet the requirements of this time.

The hospital wants to continue to provide good and accessible care to the 1,000,000 residents in the region. To achieve this, the buildings need to be radically changed. The location in Eindhoven, which is more than 60 years old, and the location in Veldhoven, which is more than 30 years old, are being completely redesigned. To achieve this, the hospital will renovate, redesign and build new buildings at the same time.

Relaxing

The current division between Eindhoven and Veldhoven will also change. In 2032, the location on Fliednerstraat in Eindhoven must have been transformed into a modern outpatient clinic, where patients can receive day treatments. The location on De Run in Veldhoven will become the centre for clinical care, where all patients who need to be admitted to the hospital can go. Here, Máxima wants to make the environment relaxing and green, with lots of daylight and natural materials.

Sustainability plays a central role in the plans. The hospital wants to become completely climate neutral in the coming years. With innovations, the buildings are made energy-efficient and prepared for future technological developments. On the roof of Veldhoven location, 16,000 square metres of solar panels will be placed so that the hospital can generate a large part of its own electricity.

Source: Studio040

Translated by: Bob