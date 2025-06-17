Eindhoven’s RIFT secures first commercial rollout of sustainable iron fuel

RIFT wants to scale up the technology and expand abroad, starting with the recent agreement with the Irish Kingspan Group. After years of trials and tests, the sustainable iron powder is ready for use on an industrial scale.

The future of sustainable industrial heat has taken a significant step forward as Kingspan Unidek becomes the first company to adopt Rift’s pioneering iron fuel technology. This marks a milestone for the Eindhoven-based start-up, which has spent years refining the innovation alongside former students from Eindhoven University of Technology (TU/e).

“What was once considered a pipe dream is now a reality”, said Rift co-founder Mark Verhagen. “Kingspan Unidek is showing real courage by being the first to adopt this system. Together we’re proving that a cleaner industrial future is within reach”.

Kingspan Unidek aims to cut its natural gas consumption and CO₂ emissions by as much as 90% through the initiative. “We’ve evaluated many innovations, but few were truly applicable to our factory environment,” said Kingspan CEO Gene Murtagh. “Rift’s technology offers a rare combination of practicality and impact”.

Source: Studio040

Translated by: Seetha