Aerospace vibes in Space expo Noordwijk

Although not as spectacular as the blue space run a day or two earlier, team Glidr’s space run was no less exciting for the three boys who were vying for a place among the first three.

As EN reported earlier, Pranav Murugesh, Nilai Saxena, and Joshua Jose Chethalan had made it to the final ten teams in the ESA organised CanSat competition. Last Thursday they went to Noordwijk to present their project, consisting of two missions.

The first was common to all teams: transmit data while up in the air. The second was each team’s free choice. Team Glidr had built a programme to ensure the satellite landed not further away than 100 metres from a designated spot. They managed to achieve both goals. In fact, theirs was the only team to fulfil mission one.

Nevertheless, they did not end up among the first three teams, but accept this in sportsmanlike fashion. Pranav told EN that they were impressed with the other teams too, especially one team that had managed to use the satellite to connect two laptops. The whole experience had allowed them to feel like future scientists, which EN assumes was a succesful result of ESA’s mission.

For EindhovenNews: Greta Timmers