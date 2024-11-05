Province raises funds for Eindhoven student teams

The world’s fastest charging electric race car and modular homes are just two examples of innovations developed by Brabant student teams. The province is supporting these efforts—including in Eindhoven—with a subsidy fund of 2.8 million euros.

The Brabant student teams have developed a new platform to support each other throughout the province: BOOST, the Brabant Student Team Support Organisation. With the provincial subsidy, MBO, HBO and WO students from Brabant can apply for financial support over the next five years.

There are two types of subsidies to help student teams realise their innovative ideas: the Innovation Grant (up to 40,000 euros for large projects) and the Kickstarter Grant (up to 1,500 euros for early-stage initiatives).

Collaboration

BOOST collaborates with ten Brabant educational institutions: Eindhoven University of Technology, Design Academy Eindhoven, Fontys University of Applied Sciences, Summa College, Tilburg University, HAS Green Academy, Breda University of Applied Sciences, Avans University of Applied Sciences, SintLucas and Ter AA.

The goal is to create a network of student teams in Brabant at MBO, HBO, and WO levels for the more than 150,000 students within the province. Nick Hol, chairman of BOOST, says, “With this platform, we create opportunities for young talent to develop and contribute to the future of Brabant.”

Nursery

According to provincial administrator Martijn van Gruijthuijsen, ‘smart solutions for the challenges of today and tomorrow’ are being devised in Brabant. “Our universities, colleges, and MBO institutions are the nursery of talent with innovative solutions.”

Van Gruijthuijsen believes that the province can make good use of the brainpower and bravado of students. “As a province, we are happy to give this a push. I can’t wait to see what great ideas our Brabant talent will come up with.” BOOST therefore also offers an online platform with information, events, news and vacancies for and about student teams. Plans include a public knowledge bank, scholarships, shared cars for the teams and Brabant-wide marketing, to increase the teams’ visibility.

Source: Studio040

Translate: Ayşenur Kuran