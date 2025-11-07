Peter Bosz looks forward to AZ

AZ – PSV is on the programme this weekend. Peter Bosz looks forward to the duel with the number three of the competition on Friday afternoon, expressing his appreciation for the Alkmaar club.

“All the ingredients for a great match are there,” says Bosz. “AZ is one of the better footballing teams in the Netherlands. They are only four points behind us. AZ has its own style with scouting young guys that they sell for a lot of money. They always raise the level. They competed at the top for a long time last year and that’s great.”

Europe

AZ and PSV both had a not very good match in Europe. AZ lost Thursday in the Conference League to the English Crystal Palace with 3-1. PSV played a draw against Olympiakos in Greece. The Eindhoven team has two more rest days because it played on Tuesday. “If you play like AZ against a club from the Premier League, then there is just a difference in strength. I think AZ played pretty good football. We had to be happy with a draw against Olympiakos.”

Pepi

PSV owed that point to substitute striker Ricardo Pepi, who scored the 1-1 goal in the final minutes. Whether the American striker has immediately forced a starting place for the duel against AZ, the coach did not say anything about that. “Pepi is doing well, but he was also before Olympiakos. I know my players. Whether he starts or not depends on where I set the priorities.”

Veerman

Who is most likely in the starting line-up is Joey Veerman. The midfielder is working on a strong season, but nevertheless could not count on the invitation to the Dutch national team. From PSV, only Jerdy Schouten was invited. Bosz didn’t want to waste too many words on it.

“I think Joe is doing well with us. I don’t have the overview that the national coach has, I have to leave that choice with him. But Veerman is doing very well with us and I am very satisfied with that.”

