Merijn ran a half marathon with prosthetic leg

Nine years ago, former Paralympic snowboarder Merijn Koek set himself a goal: to run the Eindhoven half marathon. Last Sunday, he finally achieved that goal. Many people were impressed. “I love challenges and pushing my limits”, Merijn says.

Merijn was born without forearms and without his right leg. That is why he wears a prosthetic leg. The Eindhoven native had already signed up for the half marathon a few times before, but was not ready to run the 21 kilometres. During training, he suffered from back pain and extreme blisters.

‘”When people sit in the bath for a long time, their skin becomes soft. The same thing happens to my stump when it sweats inside the prosthesis. If I keep running, the skin breaks more quickly and I get blisters,’ Merijn explains to Omroep Brabant.

Blisters

Controlling blisters was therefore Merijn’s biggest challenge. Over the past few years, he worked with Frank Jol, who made his prosthesis, to find the best way to do this. During the half marathon, he had to stop every 3.5 kilometres to dry his stump and apply talcum powder. “Sometimes it’s a bit likke reinventing the wheel. I enjoy experimenting with that”, says Merijn.

Unfortunately, the runner did not remain completely blister-free last Sunday. At a certain point, those blisters started to hurt and his legs became heavy. “At 18 kilometres, I hit the wall. You feel like you’re almost there, but secretly you know it’s still going to take a while. Then it’s a matter of switching off your brain and staring into infinity.’

A lot of support

Merijn received mental support from his father and pregnant wife, who were standing at various points along the route. He also received many positive reactions from strangers during the marathon. “I often heard my name being called. Of course, it’s written on your stomach, but I did feel that the crowd was cheering me on a little louder than the others. Other runners gave me a thumbs up or applauded when they overtook me. That was a really cool experience.”

Translated by: Vanya

Source: Studio040