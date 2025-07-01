Joëlle Smits moves to rival Ajax

Joëlle Smits has made a sensitive transfer. The all-time PSV top scorer is leaving the Eindhoven club for Ajax on a free transfer.

Smits was not only a top scorer but also the first PSV player to receive a salary. In the 2021/22 season, she played for the German VfL Wolfsburg, where she became a champion and won the German Cup.

On July 1, the 25-year-old striker’s contract is set to expire. This marks the end of her time at PSV Women. In 2019, she came over from FC Twente. In five seasons, divided over two periods, Smits managed to find the net 86 times. With PSV Women, she won the KNVB Cup and the Eredivisie Cup.