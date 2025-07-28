Jerdy Schouten, new PSV captain: ‘Not Luuk 2.0’

Jerdy Schouten is PSV’s new captain. The club announced this just before Saturday evening’s friendly match against Athletic Club.

The 28-year-old midfielder is Luuk de Jong’s replacement. PSV still hasn’t heard from their number 9 about his future plans. PSV wants to give him time to think about it, reports Omroep Brabant. Coach Peter Bosz, however, said after the practice match that he expects De Jong to choose another club. ‘I don’t expect Luuk to come back,’ he said.

Luuk 2.0

Schouten says he feels honoured by Bosz’s decision to make him captain. ‘I will wear the armband with pride and, of course, do everything I can to set the right example in every way, both on and off the pitch.’ During the press conference after the friendly match, it became clear that De Jong and his successor had brief contact after PSV’s victory. ‘He just sent me a message,’ said the new captain. ‘He congratulated me.’

“I’m not going to be Luuk de Jong 2.0,” he also says, when asked whether he had learned a lot from Luuk de Jong and the way he fulfilled the role of captain. “I’m just Jerdy and I’m not going to suddenly start behaving differently. I’ll be the captain that I am as a person”.

Practice match

PSV won the friendly match 2-1. PSV will play another friendly match against FC Eindhoven on Wednesday, the traditional Lichtstadderby. Ricardo Pepi may be available again by then. The striker missed almost the entire second half of last season due to a knee injury. PSV will then compete for the Johan Cruijff Schaal on Sunday as national champions against cup winners Go Ahead Eagles.

Source: Studio040

Tranlsated by: Vanya