No more PSV TV on Studio040

Studio040 will no longer broadcast PSV TV from now on. The football programme of the national champion will be cancelled. Other premier league clubs will also no longer make club television.

This is the result of the new television deal that the Eredivisie (premier league) concluded with channel ESPN two years ago. And, that will take effect from the new season. The previous agreements with the American media company included an obligation that clubs, including PSV, had to make a programme about their activities. To make that programme, each club received money from the sports channel.

This provision has been removed from the new television deal. The club has announced that it will continue to inform its supporters in another way about what is going on within the Eindhoven football club.

