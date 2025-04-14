Women Oranje-Rood must bow deeply to Amsterdam

The women from Oranje-Rood went down badly on Sunday. In Amsterdam it was 6-1.

For more than half an hour, things were still tied. Fay van der Elst opened the scoring, but Lisa Scheerlinck brought the Eindhoven players alongside again. Then the Amsterdammers went ahead, with goals by Marijn Veen, Michelle Fillet, Renske Balemans, Agustina Gorzelany and another by Fay van der Elst.

Oranje-Rood is now almost at the bottom, in tenth place. Den Bosch leads the league table.

Oranje-Rood’s men played on Saturday. They also lost, from Bloemendaal, 2-1. The Eindhoven men are in fifth place in the premier league and still have a chance of a spot in the play-offs.

Source: Studio040

Tranlsator: Vanya