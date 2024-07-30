PSV Fans unwelcome at Ajax match

ofPSV will face Ajax in Amsterdam this November without their fans in attendance. The club has made this decision to prevent hurtful chants from negatively impacting the atmosphere and the match.

The decision stems from several incidents during the last match between PSV and Ajax at the Johan Cruijff Arena in February. The municipality of Amsterdam has also warned that PSV fans could face a multi-year ban if Eindhoven supporters misbehave again.

“Both clubs have zero tolerance for anti-semitic slogans. However, there is concern that some away fans might not resist the temptation to verbally abuse their Amsterdam rivals”, stated PSV management.

PSV is currently implementing an awareness program in collaboration with social organisations. The club aims to increase historical awareness among supporters who have previously made anti-semitic remarks during matches against Ajax.

“We want to make a strong statement that we do not accept such chants”, said PSV director Marcel Brands. “Our supporters’ association is involved in the decision making process. In Amsterdam, our responsibility is praised. If everyone dares to look in the mirror, we can tackle these excesses together”.

The plan is for PSV supporters to travel to Amsterdam for the next away match against Ajax.

Source: Studio040

Translated by: Seetha