Kenyan Pius Karanja won the 38th edition of the Eindhoven Marathon on Sunday. He did that in a time of 2:06:55.

A Kenyan also emerged as the winner among the women. Paskalia Chepkogei finished first in a time of 2:22:47. A record number of participants ran in the Eindhoven Marathon this year, with 25,000 runners appearing at the start. Fortunately there were large crowds of supporters to motiavte and cheer them.

Source: Studio040

Translator: Martijn