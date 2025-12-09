DAF hosts high-profile factory tour

Dozens of employees gathered eagerly to take a group photo with Minister Mariëlle Paul of Social Affairs and Employment. She was visiting four hundred people who wouldn’t have the same opportunities at other companies, just as her own father did 60 years ago.

Win-win

The car manufacturer works closely with the company Ergon, which employs hundreds of people who are not on the labor market. These include people with physical or mental challenges, people who don’t speak the language, elderly people, refugees, and asylum seekers. “That’s a win-win situation”, explains director Ingrid Hems.

“Work is so much more than just your income. It’s a sense of purpose and autonomy and contact with people”, says Hems. “People are so happy and grateful to be able to work here, because you don’t have to be bored in an asylum centre. And that enthusiasm infects others as well!”

Shortage

DAF’s sister company, PACCAR Parts, has ensured that all its temporary workers have now been replaced by employees recruited through this program. They no longer have a staff shortage, and their employees have a place in Geldrop society.

From Pakistan

Minister Paul’s father once walked in here too. “He just stood at the door with his briefcase”, she proudly recalls.

Her parents are Pakistani and moved to Geldrop in the 1960s. “And if my father hadn’t had so many opportunities here, I wouldn’t be here. That’s what makes DAF such a great company”.

Source: Studio040

Translated by: Seetha