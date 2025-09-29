Open day at Kanaaldijk Zuid asylum seekers’ centre

During the annual ‘Neighbours’ Day’ in Eindhoven, interested parties were welcome to take a look at the new asylum seekers’ centre on Kanaaldijk Zuid. After the official opening by Councillor Samir Toub, there were various activities, such as guided tours, workshops and children’s games.

The event was organised by the Central Agency for the Reception of Asylum Seekers (COA), the Immigration and Naturalisation Service (IND), the Repatriation and Departure Service (DTenV) and the Dutch Council for Refugees. Interested parties were able to see up close what living and working at a reception centre is like, and there was opportunity to talk to staff and residents.

During the opening, both the municipality and COA emphasised the importance of cooperation in realising reception locations. In addition to the neighbours of this location, the Karel de Grotelaan advisory group – a group of concerned local residents who have been involved in the development of the reception centre on Karel de Grotelaan from the outset – was also present.

Safe place

Staff and residents shared more about their daily lives and how newcomers are introduced to Dutch culture and language. Joeri Kapteijns, director of the COA said: “This location demonstrates how reception and cooperation go hand in hand. Together with the municipality of Eindhoven and concerned residents, we provide a safe place here for people who had to leave their homes.”

Toub added: “We want to be a city where everyone feels welcome. With the expansion of this location, we are taking another step towards providing good care to people who desperately need it. Together with the COA and the city, we support them and offer them prospects.”

Source: Studio040

Tranlsated by: Vanya