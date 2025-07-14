Eindhoven to ignore law criminalising help

The Eindhoven municipality calls it a ‘slap in the face’ that Parliament has agreed to a bill criminalising illegal residence and assistance to people staying illegally in the Netherlands.

Eindhoven, in no uncertain terms, distances itself from this legislation. In doing so, it follows the decisions of other cities it cooperates with in receiving refugees, namely Utrecht, Groningen and Amsterdam, the so-called LVV-municipalities.

The legislation was passed contrary to expectations by the lower House in Parliament and involves extremely harsh regulations that even go so far as to criminalise helping fellow human beings. The legislation is not yet in force as the bill also needs to be approved by the upper house. That body has expressed its intention to vote on the legislation only after advice from the Council of State.

Thoughtless

A good decision, Eindhoven believes. In a joint statement together with the LVV-municipalities, the city called the denial of assistance to people such as food, medical care and shelter, ‘ill-considered and downright dangerous’. Moreover, the legislation violates the European Convention on Human Rights.

“It is incomprehensible that such a far-reaching amendment was passed by the House, without being properly advised. We note: this law violates international conventions and national legislation, and thus cannot and should not be introduced,” it reads. In addition, the police are also concerned about the regulations, it sounds.

Further undermined

“In recent years, the LVV cities have worked precisely with success and results to provide undocumented people with prospects, and peace and confidence in society. After the government previously stopped funding for the LVVs, this proposal further undermines this commitment,” the cities report.

Source: Studio040

Translated by: Vanya