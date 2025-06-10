A replica of a Hamas tunnel, in the middle of 18 Septemberplein in Eindhoven, draws attention to the 56 hostages who Hamas has held since 7 October 2023. “You have to be aware of the suffering on both sides.”

The installation is interactive, and visitors can experience what it is like to be locked up in such a tunnel with the sound of bombs and gunfire in the background. “I especially want to convey to people the despair of the citizens who did not choose this,” says Rachel Meijler, initiator of the project, who lost her nephew in the Hamas attack on 7 October 2023. Artist Roni Levavi, with whom Meijler made the tunnel, also lost loved ones during the attack.

Humanitarian

According to Meijler, the installation is not political, but humanitarian. “People think that pro-Palestinian means anti-Israel. But I am also pro-Palestinian. I want to see a state for the Palestinians one day. With this installation, I want to draw attention to the hostages of Israel. This is my story, my people who are being held captive,” she says.

It is a polarising subject. “I came to ask them to leave here. The Hamas tunnel brings back many bad memories for many Palestinians here. I wish they wouldn’t present it like this,” says a woman with a Palestinian scarf around her neck.

Victims

The attack on October 7 left 1,200 people dead. 250 Israelis were taken hostage. 56 of them have now been held for 610 days. “There are now testimonies of how the hostages are being held. They are chained to the wall in the tunnel and are always hungry. A whole war broke out over that,” says Meijler.

The attack led to a war with 1600 Israeli victims and an estimated 50,000 victims in Gaza. According to Meijler, the war has led to a wave of anti-Semitism, also in the Netherlands. That is also something that Mayor Jeroen Dijsselbloem warned about a week ago.

“I don’t want anyone to die. That is very universal. People often come up to me angrily, saying ‘Why are you for Israel?’, but I think we have much more in common than people think.”

Tunnel

The tunnel is twenty meters long and travels through the entire country. Everyone can take a look and experience what it is like. “It looks scary, and it surprises me that so much has been built in Gaza, for so many kilometres,” says someone who has just come out of the tunnel. “You don’t want to be found there. It certainly makes an impression. Also, because you know the stories, of course, of the hostages. And everything else that has happened.”

Yet another is speechless for a moment when he leaves the tunnel. “It is really special. It has certainly made an impression.”

Education

According to initiator Meijler, there is a reason why the tunnel is located in Eindhoven. “We first pass through cities where universities are located, where we receive complaints from students who no longer feel safe. I did not expect this to ever happen in the Netherlands.”

Activists are calling on educational institutions to break ties with Israeli universities. Eindhoven Students 4 Palestine protested against the collaboration between TU/e and the Israeli institution Technion. The university did not respond to this. Last week, a group of activists protested against the university’s ties with the Israeli arms industry.

“You have to be aware of the suffering on both sides. You may want an end to the war, but there should be no place for anti-Semitism. There should be no place for racism in any case,” says Meijler.

