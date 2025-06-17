Possible pylon installation causes unrest

Residents of Mierlo are concerned about the possible arrival of new high-voltage pylons in their neighbourhood. Grid operator TenneT wants to strengthen the electricity grid and is investigating three potential routes. Two of these routes run straight through Mierlo.

Residents fear damage to the natural environment and their surroundings. A sixty-metre strip around the masts would have to be cleared, which could mean that parts of nature reserves such as the Molenheide and Mierlose forests will disappear.

Coalition parties VVD and CDA believe that this should be prevented. The parties also want to know from the village board why there was no clear communication about how and when residents could respond to the plans.

There is a call for the board to be more transparent, with active involvement of the residents. According to the parties, the municipality must write its formal response before 26 June, the deadline for submitting objections. They want the board to make a strong case for an alternative route, for example, along the motorway, that will put less strain on the municipality. Source: Studio040 Translated by: Seetha