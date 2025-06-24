Municipality and BAM work on noise barrier

The municipality of Nuenen and BAM Infra signed an agreement on Monday to make the village more liveable and accessible with three traffic projects. One of those projects is constructing a noise barrier on the north side of the A270 motorway.

The project also concerns opening the Geldropseweg-A270 bus lanes for motorised traffic and redeveloping part of the busy Smits van Oyenlaan. Alderman Sandor Löwik says, “By joining forces, we are working on an optimal design, focusing on liveability and sustainability.” He emphasised the importance of keeping Nuenen accessible, so the bus lanes are open.

Rob Leenders, operations manager at BAM Infra Nederland, is delighted that the construction team is starting. “This construction team is a great example of how we like to work together. By combining our knowledge in the fields of technology, sustainability, and participation with the municipality’s goals, we arrive at a design that truly adds value for the environment and the future.”

Participation

“With these first three projects, we are working towards a more pleasant living environment for our residents and better accessibility. Of course, we are doing this together with residents and other stakeholders”. Residents can have their say, for example, on the choice of a noise barrier or a noise screen. A definitive design must be ready in 2026, and everything must be constructed a year later.

The measures are mainly intended to distribute traffic more evenly across Nuenen. As is known, the ‘back door’ via the Opwettenseweg will eventually be closed. According to the municipality, the nuisance caused by frequent speeding traffic on the Smits van Oyenlaan will decrease when the bus lanes are opened and the road is narrowed from two double to two single lanes. Löwik: “This also fits in better with the permitted speed of fifty kilometres per hour”.

28 million euros