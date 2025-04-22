Urgent need for Medicines for Ukraine

Rotary members from Son en Breugel continue their efforts to aid Ukraine, with medicines being the most urgent need. Anyone wishing to help can drop off medicines or aids at Jan’s company, Liemar Software, in Son en Breugel. In addition to medicines, other medical aids are also welcome.

“In the Netherlands, expired medicines are no longer allowed to be used, but in Ukraine, they are very grateful for them”, says Jan. “Better something than nothing at all”. He notes that many households still have usable medicines that can save lives in Ukraine. Jan frequently receives calls from older women who have leftover medicines after the death of their husbands. “Can I use it? Yes, please. We can’t have enough”.

The collected items are transported directly to Ukraine, up to the Polish border. Jan often makes the trip himself, sometimes accompanied by his wife Liesbeth or other Rotary members. “We have direct contact with Rotarians in Ukraine via WhatsApp. This way, we learn about urgent needs and can respond immediately”.

Since the outbreak of the war in Ukraine, Jan van Hapert from Son, along with other members of Rotary Club Son en Breugel, has been dedicated to helping the people there. Initially focused on collecting clothing and sleeping bags, their initiative has expanded to primarily gather medicines and medical supplies due to the high demand.

Translated by: Seetha

Source: Studio040