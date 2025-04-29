Racist sticker on the Jewish cemetery

A racist sticker was found on the fence of the Jewish cemetery in Eindhoven. The text on it reads: ‘Hitler was right’.

The sticker was found by someone from the Jewish community who happened to be walking by. It is made in the colours of National Socialism: black, white and red. There is also a logo that bears some resemblance to the Nazi swastika, Omroep Brabant reports.

According to the Jewish news site, the Jewish children’s monument in The Hague has also become the target of anti-Semitism. Floral wreaths laid during a commemoration last week were reportedly destroyed there. Next Sunday, on the eve of Remembrance Day and Liberation Day, the Jewish cemetery in Eindhoven is organising a walk along the Stumbling Stones and a cemetery tour.

Source: Studio040

Translated by: Seetha