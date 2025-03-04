Paid parking to be introduced

Paid parking will be introduced between the Ring Road and the city centre in mid-June. According to the municipality, major parking problems in the neighbourhoods outside the Ring are not expected.

Solution

If neighbourhoods outside the Ring face parking issues due to these measures, the municipality has a solution. “A neighbourhood might see cars parked on its streets that were previously parked within the Ring. However, if this causes a nuisance, the neighbourhood can request the municipality to start the procedure for introducing paid parking”.

The municipality does not believe it will make it harder for Eindhoven residents with tight budgets to manage. “The cost of the parking permit for the first car is as low as €4.56 per month. This is also low compared to other fixed and variable costs that a car owner faces”.

Income from Shops

The municipality sees mainly positive aspects of paid parking, not only for residents but also for shops and companies. “This can be beneficial, as customers can easily find a parking space. Additionally, experience shows that paid parking is only a minor factor in the decision to visit a shop or company. The supply and quality of the destination are much more important”.

However, not every entrepreneur shares this sentiment. “For shops where customers need a car to pick up items, I fear online shopping will continue to win over local businesses. That would be a shame”, said a bicycle shop owner on Leenderwerg.

The city council, however, prefers to see fewer cars in the city centre. Apart from reducing parking nuisance, the municipality hopes this measure will encourage residents to leave their cars at home more often and choose to bike or take the bus.

Source: Studio040

Translated by: Seetha