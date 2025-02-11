Dozens of residents protest in Best

On Monday evening, dozens of residents gathered at the town hall in Best to protest the establishment of an asylum seekers’ centre. They expressed their dissatisfaction by making noise and sounding a siren.

“Best says no to asylum seekers’ centre”, read one of the banners at the town hall. Angry residents gathered there, concerned about the quality of life in their village, and sought an explanation for the same.

The municipality had previously announced a potential location for accommodating nearly 200 refugees but did not disclose the specific site. The Central Agency for the Reception of Asylum Seekers (COA) is currently assessing suitability.

The protesting residents accused the municipality of lacking transparency on the matter. Eventually, four protesters were allowed inside to voice their concerns and engaged in a conversation with alderman Véronique Zeeman.

Source: Studio040

Translated by: Seetha