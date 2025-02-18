Best Mayor steps down

Hans Ubachs, the mayor of Best, has announced his immediate resignation due to severe eye problems that hinder his ability to perform his duties effectively.

Ubachs, who recently underwent surgery to address his vision issues, stated that the outcome was not as hoped. “It takes too much strength and energy to do my job properly”, he explained.

The surgery gave Ubachs time to reflect on his role as mayor. He noted that Best is increasingly facing metropolitan challenges, including housing issues, and other significant matters like the planned reorganization between Oirschot and Best. These challenges, combined with his eye problems, led him to realize he could not fully commit to his responsibilities.

“This decision is not easy for me”, Ubachs said. “Being mayor is my life, and this role is close to my heart. But I have no other choice. The interests of the municipality of Best and its residents are my top priority”.

Source: Studio040

Translated by: Seetha