The urgent need and a woman? Then you have a problem in Eindhoven during major events such as carnival and King’s Day, according to GroenLinks, PvdA, and D66. The majority of public toilets are urinals and therefore only suitable for men. The coalition factions have thus asked for clarification.

With carnival approaching, council members Rosa van den Nieuwenhof (PvdA), Jorien Migchielsen (D66), and Gisèle Mambre (GroenLinks) are concerned. “In recent years, we have seen the crowds in the (city) center increase during carnival, which has resulted in the pressure on public toilets increasing. Women still suffer disproportionately from this.” This issue was raised in the election debate by Eindhoven News in 2022. The number of public toilets in the city centre was a concern discussed then as well.

The political parties therefore want to know whether the city council has plans to install extra urinals and/or toilets. In doing so, the three refer to the situation in Den Bosch. In recent years, mainly women have complained to that municipality about a lack of places to urinate.

“As a result, during 11-11 in Den Bosch, women’s urinals were experimented with for the first time. The queue would be six times shorter than at regular toilets”, according to the council members.

Developments

The three are curious whether the mayor and aldermen have followed these developments and what their position is on them. Finally, they are curious whether the board is prepared to contribute to reducing the high level of need among women during carnival.

Source:Studio040

Translated by:Beyimgöçü