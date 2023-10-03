Van Abbe foundation wants car-free Wilhelminaplein

Wilhelminaplein must clearly distinguish itself from Clausplein and the yet-to-be-constructed Victoria Park. The square must fulfil a social and cultural function in the city.

No parking

The foundation suggests the aim should be to make the square parking and car-free. There is also a suggestion that the existing twenty parking spaces on the square can be accommodated elsewhere.

Markets and Arts

In addition, there must be room for art on a square. The Van Abbe Foundation is also considering the return of a kiosk-like object as it used to be on the square. For example, the foundation is thinking of the Parade in Den Bosch, the Grote Markt in Breda or the Plein in The Hague.

Furthermore, the space must be able to host certain types of markets, small-scale music performances, meetings and demonstrations, the Van Abbe Foundation said in a letter to the council.

Municipality

While the municipality plans to add a lot of greenery to the square, the Van Abbe foundation suggests that there must be space for other elements, too. They want the place to feel different to the Markt, which is mostly filled with greenery and cafe terraces. They say, “Greenery can also be in the air”.

Source: Studio040

Translated by: Seetha