Renovated funeral centre opens with unique cremation oven

The expansion of the Wolfswinkel funeral home in Son is complete after more than a year of construction. The renovated funeral home is the only one in the Netherlands to feature a special hybrid incinerator. that runs on both electricity and biogas.

The renovated centre now has its own cremation facility, marking a significant step forward in the cremation industry. Son boasts the Netherlands’ only hybrid cremator. While most cremators in the country operate entirely on natural gas, and a small number run on electricity, this combination offers an alternative that primarily provides flexibility.

“Energy availability is unpredictable”, says manager Marieke Boon. With a hybrid oven, they adapt to the best option at any given moment. Wolfswinkel deliberately opted for biopropane instead of natural gas, which allows the crematorium to be less dependent on fossil fuels.

In addition to the new oven, the funeral home also invested in its own energy generation. The roof now has 192 solar panels, and external batteries will be installed early next year to store the generated power.

The renovation covered 490 m². Besides adding a cremation area, the existing funeral home also underwent a major overhaul. “I think only four walls remained standing during the renovation”, says the manager.

Source: Studio040

Translated by: Seetha