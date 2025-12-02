Christmas giveaway shop reopens in Son

The ‘Diepvrieshuisje’ * in Son en Breugel has been transformed into a Christmas Giveaway Shop. The Kanaalstraat neighbourhood association runs the thrift shop to extend the life of Christmas items. The store is open until December 23rd, and people can drop off items until December 20th. Daily opening times are from 10:00 AM to 5:30 PM.

Sustainable

The idea started four years ago. “We had a mini library here where people could drop off and pick up books. I also have a food cupboard here where people can bring food, for others to take”. Then came the thought – ”Maybe it would be nice to have people drop off some things at Christmas, and others in need can take them”, says initiator Willem Trommels.

What I find annoying is that, for example, last year people hung all sorts of red ornaments on their trees, but this year they want gold ones instead. Then they throw their red ornaments away and run to the store to buy gold ones. If we all do that, a ship will have to come from China to bring everything here, when everything is already here!

Growth

It started small, with just a few cabinets. But Trommels slightly underestimated how popular it would become. They’ve since expanded to the front garden of the ‘Diepvrieshuisje’, where tents now hold Christmas items.

This year, just within three days of opening, 15 artificial Christmas trees have been received and already given away. The founder finds it difficult to estimate exactly how much comes in and goes out during the Christmas season. But it’s a lot. “I think it’s more than a whole truckload of stuff”, he guesses. Gems One of the regular visitors acknowledges that this place is a lot of fun. And one of the best parts is looking for the hidden pearls, which are almost always gone early. The visitor adds, “Every year, I bring back things I used previously and start the search for new nice things”. *diepvrieshuisje: freezer house. Built in 1959, fallen into disuse and renovated and reopened in 2005. Now used by volunteers. It was intended for people who could not afford a freezer. They could join a coorperation and rent space in the communal freezer). Added by editor). Source: Studio040 Translated by: Seetha