Only men suffered heat strokes during Marathon

The emergency room was noticeably busy on Sunday during the Eindhoven Marathon. At Catharina Hospital, it was “busier than a usual Sunday”. Patients even had to be transferred to a different location due to a lack of space.

Raining men

“What was striking was the number of people with heatstroke”, said a spokesperson for the Catharina Hospital. “Surprisingly, they were all men”.

Heatstroke occurs when your body overheats due to strenuous exertion. Your body simply can no longer release the heat. It begins with a high body temperature, headache, nausea, and drowsiness, but in the worst-case scenario, it can lead to organ failure.

But why only men with the symptoms were present at the Hospital this weekend remains a mystery. “It could be a coincidence, or simply because more men participated in the marathon. We don’t know”, the spokesperson told Omroep Brabant. “But it was so busy in any case that we had to transfer several patients to another location”.

Anticipation

The Máxima MC hospital in Veldhoven had already braced itself for extra crowds. “We expected that, considering the marathon. We made extra preparations to ensure we can provide proper care. It was indeed busier”.

But the spokesperson doesn’t know what complaints the patients in Veldhoven presented with. The same goes for the marathon organisers, who declined to comment on the number of first aid calls.

Source: Studio040

Translated by: Seetha